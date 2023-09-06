Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner officially file for divorce, ending four-year marriage

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have officially filed for divorce after four years of marriage. The news came as a shock to many fans who had followed the couple's journey from their initial meeting through social media to the birth of their two daughters. According to documents obtained by People, the divorce filing states that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken," marking the end of a four-year union that had captured the public's attention. It appears that they have a prenuptial agreement in place, which could potentially simplify the division of assets and property.

This news has left fans and followers of both celebrities in shock and speculation about the reasons behind their separation.

The couple's relationship began when they connected on Instagram through direct messages in 2016. Despite having mutual friends who had attempted to introduce them, it was a spontaneous message from Joe that sparked their connection. This online encounter eventually blossomed into a romantic relationship.

After several months of dating, sources confirmed that Joe and Sophie were officially an item, with insiders noting Joe's willingness to settle down with her. In October 2017, approximately a year after they started dating, the couple announced their engagement, generating widespread excitement among their fans.

Their wedding story was nothing short of extraordinary. Joe and Sophie surprised everyone with a Las Vegas ceremony on May 1, 2019, just hours after the Billboard Music Awards. This intimate affair, which featured Ring Pop wedding rings, was attended by their musician friends and garnered considerable media attention.

Following their Las Vegas wedding, the couple embarked on a more formal celebration in Europe, holding a grand ceremony at Le Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France. Surrounded by close family and friends, it was a fairy-tale event that solidified their love for each other.

