Jodie Foster's mother thought becoming a director after her Oscar win 'was a very bad idea'

Two-time Oscar winner Jodie Foster has ignored her mother's advice all her life. And it seems to have turned out alright for her.



"Well, there are a number of them. The first one was to go to university instead of staying in the cinema. I studied for five years. Everyone was telling me, 'Your career will be finished!' But my education was so useful for what I did later. I learnt how to read deeply at university and this helped in my work as an actress. And then I became a director just after the Oscar and the same person, (whispers) my mother, told me that it was a very bad idea to be a director since I was at the height of my acting career and it was the moment when I could make the most money. So it was a very bad choice, according to her. I did not listen and am very happy," Foster reportedly said when quizzed about her life risks by a media outlet.

Jodie Foster has won two Oscars in her career so far: one for 'Taxi Driver' and the other one was for 'The Silence of the Lambs'. And she feels that her road to recognition began with 'Taxi Driver'.



"It's a difficult path. I have this sort of faith in things and when the waves are difficult, it gives me depth. That's the way I view it as a writer, an actor, a director and a producer. A For me, 'Taxi Driver' is a film which was a kind of transformation in the cinema," she shared.

"It was the golden age of American films, it was an arthouse film and I was very proud to be in it. It was destiny, it was fate and I was very lucky," she added.



"I'd already made a film with (Martin) Scorsese and that's why he knew me. People thought I was too young to play the part of a prostitute and people - lawyers that is - in the government of California, wanted to make sure I was psychologically ready. I had to do some tests," concluded the Golden Globe Awardee.