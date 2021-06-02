Top 5 Hollywood news today: Jodie Foster to be honoured at Cannes, Matthew Perry calls off engagement

Hollywood star Jodie Foster will be honoured with a special award at this year's Cannes Film Festival. Meanwhile Sophie Turner has been roped in for HBO limited series. Here are the Hollywood stories of the day.

Sophie Turner cast in HBO's limited series 'The Staircase'

‘Game of Thrones’ actress Sophie Turner will be returning to HBO for a limited series ‘The Staircase’. Slated for a premiere on HBO Max, ‘The Staircase’ is based on the true story of novelist Michael Peterson, his sprawling North Carolina family, and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen Peterson.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-sophie-turner-cast-in-hbos-limited-series-the-staircase-388895

Jodie Foster to receive Cannes' honourary Palme d'Or at this year's opening ceremony

Veteran actress and filmmaker Jodie Foster will be given the honourary Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival this year. The decision was announced by the organisers on Wednesday. The 58-year-old star will also be the guest of honour at the opening ceremony where she will given the special award.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-jodie-foster-to-receive-cannes-honourary-palme-dor-at-this-years-opening-ceremony-389043

Matthew Perry calls off engagement with Molly Hurwitz

Nearly a week after he appeared on the special reunion episode of 'Friends', actor Matthew Perry has announced that he has ended his engagement with fiancee Molly Hurwitz. Matthew Perry confirmed the news to People magazine recently. Hurwitz is a literary manager.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/matthew-perry-calls-off-engagement-with-molly-hurwitz-388950

Mare of Easttown: Kate Winslet didn't allow 'bulgy belly' to be censored in the show

Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet has shared that she fought to retain an intimate scene in the limited series 'Mare Of Easttown' that shows “a bulgy bit of belly" because she wanted a realistic portrayal of a middle-aged lady having sex.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-mare-of-easttown-kate-winslet-didnt-allow-bulgy-belly-to-be-censored-in-the-show-388920

Alice Braga joins Ben Affleck in Robert Rodriguez' thriller 'Hypnotic'

Alice Braga has joined the cast of Ben Affleck’s thriller ‘Hypnotic’. The film also features Robert Rodriguez. Back in April, Robert and Ben were to kickstart shoot on the film but it was stopped because of the pandemic.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-alice-braga-joins-ben-affleck-in-robert-rodriguez-thriller-hypnotic-389005