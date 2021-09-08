Harry Styles starts his Love On Tour after COVID-induced delay

British musician Harry Styles has finally kickstarted his long-due American tour as a solo musician--he was the one-fourth of boy band 'One Direction'--on September 4.

The 'Sign of the Times' singer went to Las Vegas to begin his tour, which was supposed to take place last year before being delayed by COVID, and will wrap it up in Los Angeles on November 20.

For his debut show in Las Vegas, Styles wore a metallic, fringe vest in a jewel-tone pink, with magenta interior to match the flared trousers. Keeping the '70s vibe in mind, he teamed his co-ords, with chunky rings and heeled boots.

"Excited to show what we were going to do in 2020 and some additional fun new looks❤️❤️❤️," stylist Harry Lambert wrote on Instagram about Harry Styles outfit theme for 'Love On Tour'.