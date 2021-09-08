Sex Education S3 trailer: Moordale's bolder, raunchier than before

After months of waiting, Netflix has finally released the season 3 trailer of its monster hit show 'Sex Education'.



The almost three-minute long clip shows that a new headmistress has arrived n Moordale High, named Hope Haddon (Jemima Kirke). The trailer hints at her putting a new set of rules in place, which the students protest against.

The primary cast members, including Asa Butterfield (Otis), Emma Mackey (Maeve), Ncuti Gatwa (Eric), Connor Swindells (Adam), Aimee Lou Wood (Aimee), Gillian Anderson (Jean) and Mr Groff (Alistair Petrie), return for the third season.

While introducing the trailer to the world, Netflix wrote, "It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff."



'Sex Education' season three, which will have a total of eight episodes, will drop on 17 September.