Penelope Cruz has ‘dedicated’ her life to transcendental meditation

Oscar-winning actress Penelope Cruz uses is devoted to transcendental meditation and uses it as a tool to minimize stress and combat life struggles.



"I practiced meditation as a teenager, I stopped for a while, then I took the transcendental meditation courses and I chose to dedicate myself to it,” Cruz was reportedly quoted as saying.

Speaking to media source, Cruz talked about her mother’s trait that she seems to have inherited, “I have a trait that I inherited from my mother, who was equally demanding with herself: she was very busy and yet very generous she managed to give everything to her three children. Now she says to me: you have to relax, you have to rest, you have to find time for yourself.”



The actress is married to fellow Oscar-winning actor Javier Bardem and has two children with him: Leo and daughter Luna.

Cruz, who has spent the last 30 years in the film industry, has always been passionate about the craft and is not ‘bored’ of it.



"Acting was my dream since I was maybe two years old. A dream that does not bore: with each role you start from scratch. So I think: thank you!” Penelope Cruz concluded.