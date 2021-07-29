Margot Robbie, Sarah Paulson, Javier Bardem: Celebs’ lookalike colleagues who will leave you confused

Have you ever thought that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and the late Heath Ledger look way too similar? Or, that Jake Gyllenhaal and Jared Leto resemble the features of two long-lost brothers? Well, so have we. 


But these celebrities are not the only ones who get mistaken for one another. Sarah Paulson was once asked for a ‘Claire Foy autograph’ and most of us have grown up thinking that the handsome hunk in ‘P.S. I Love You’ was Spanish hottie Javier Bardem… no!


Let us take a quick tour of the doppelganger-o-dom in Hollywood and see who is stealing whose thunder, looks-wise.
 

JAVER BARDEM AND JEFFERY DEAN MORGAN

These two actors are not just similar-looking; they are a spitting image of one another. Even in this photo, can you really tell one from the other?

SELENA GOMEZ AND LUCY HALE

All hell broke loose when pop star Selena Gomez and actress Lucy Hale showed up wearing the same outfit (at different events, of course!) Many people have in fact googled whether the two are sisters or not. Look up!
 

MATT DAMON AND MARK WAHLBERG

Both Damon and Wahlberg know they look insanely alike and so—as shared by the duo on various chat shows—when people compliment one for the other's performance in a movie, they sort of go along with it. Sounds like a lot of fun.

OLIVIA CULPO AND EIZA GONZALEZ

From their extremely chiseled jaw line to their sense of style, Olivia Culpo and Eiza Gonzalez are two beautiful women who can easily pass off as twins.

SARAH PAULSON AND CLAIRE FOY

A lot of folks have—time and again—said that Claire Foy (of ‘The Crown’ fame) is a younger lookalike of Sarah Paulson, and we agree! In fact, Paulson has been asked for photographs and stopped at airports by fans thinking its Foy. 

MARGOT ROBBIE AND EMMA MACKEY

Ever since she burst onto mainstream Hollywood with Netflix's 'Sex Education', Emma Mackey has constantly been compared to Margot Robbie. The two share strikingly similar features and multiple talk show hosts have asked the two about their stark similarities. 

EMILY BLUNT AND SOUNDARYA SHARMA

Not too many people know but Emily Blunt has a doppelganger in Bollywood: upcoming actress Soundarya Sharma. The similarities are unmissable and Sharma herself has said that she is regularly called the desi (local) Emily Blunt. 

