Margot Robbie, Sarah Paulson, Javier Bardem: Celebs’ lookalike colleagues who will leave you confused

Have you ever thought that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and the late Heath Ledger look way too similar? Or, that Jake Gyllenhaal and Jared Leto resemble the features of two long-lost brothers? Well, so have we.



But these celebrities are not the only ones who get mistaken for one another. Sarah Paulson was once asked for a ‘Claire Foy autograph’ and most of us have grown up thinking that the handsome hunk in ‘P.S. I Love You’ was Spanish hottie Javier Bardem… no!



Let us take a quick tour of the doppelganger-o-dom in Hollywood and see who is stealing whose thunder, looks-wise.

