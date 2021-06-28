Salma Hayek reveals friend Penelope Cruz was upset with her for not confiding about Harvey Weinstein

Hollywood star Salma Hayek recently spoke up about her 2017 New York Times op-ed which detailed her encounter with Harvey Weinstein. Now, Hayek has revealed that many of her friends, including actress Penelope Cruz were upset that she hadn't confided in them.



Speaking to the Sunday Times, Hayek explained the reason behind her keeping about the sexual harassment all these years.



Weinstein had reported bullied her and requested Hayek to perform sexual acts while she was filming 2002's 'Frida'.



Hayek stated that the reason she never told Cruz about Weinstein was because she was protecting her.



"Some people were very angry at me, like Penélope (Cruz), but I was protecting her," Hayek, said. "I kept my eye on their interaction and he never went for her. They (Miramax) were making the best movies. She didn’t have my problem, and if I told her it would have affected her choices of things that would have been good for her career.”



Hayek and Cruz worked together in 2006 film 'Bandidos', while Weinstein produced Cruz starrer 'Nine. His production company also produced 'Vicky Christina Barcelona'.



At present, Weinstein is serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York after being found guilty last year of criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree.



Hayek said that sharing her experience with Cruz would effect her decisions in taking up films. "I didn’t realize Harvey was doing it to other people, too, so I thought, ‘Why dump your stuff on someone and take away from their professional relationship with him?’ At that time Harvey was doing the best movies." Hayek said Cruz was 'really angry' with her when she found out.