'In The Heights' trailer premieres during Oscars

‘In The Heights’ trailer premiered at the Oscars ceremony and Disney songwriter and ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ star Lin-Manuel Miranda are confident that everyone loved it.

The feature is an adaptation of his Tony award winning musical In the Heights from Warner Bros.

'In the Heights' is set in the titular Latinx community of New York City's bustling Washington Heights. When the neighborhood's charismatic local bodega owner, and the pic's humble narrator, finally decides to fulfill his dream of going to the island his parents called home, his departure will change his beloved block forever.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, it will hit theaters and HBO Max on June 11.

Meanwhile, ‘In the Heights’ will open the Tribeca Film Festival this year on June 9.

