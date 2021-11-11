Henry Cavill still feels there is more of Superman left in him: It was a God-like being

Superman aka Henry Cavill is still willing to play the legendary superhero. Film producers, are you listening?



In a recent interview, Cavill shared that he belives there there is room for him to do a lot of work on Superman, saying "[t]here is still a lot of storytelling for me to do as a Superman, and I would absolutely love the opportunity."

Cavill went on to discuss that one sequence from playing the role that resonates with him to this day, and left him with a deeper bond with his on-screen persona. "The killing of Zod gave a reason for the character never to kill again. Superman falling to the ground and screaming afterward — I don’t think that was originally in the script, but I wanted to show the pain he had. I did far more emotional takes they didn’t choose; tears were happening," he stated.



The actor believes there's a lot that he, as the Superman, can do. "There’s an opportunity for growth after that, to explore the psyche of Superman as a deep, seemingly invulnerable god-like being but with real feeling on the inside," he said.

Henry Cavill has already played the part in three different films, his most recent one being in 2017 film 'Justice League', which was re-released in Zack Snyder's version of the film in 2021.



Buit, truth be told, it has been a while since Cavill portrayed Superman on screen, and there have been speculations as to whether Cavill would take up the character again. These recent statements, however, prove that that Cavill is ready to make a comeback to the DC Universe.

