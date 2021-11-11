Did Jared Leto gift 'anal beads', 'used condoms' to his 'Suicide Squad' mates? He answers

Oscar-winning Hollywood actor, Jared Leto, had once revealed that he had sent his 'Suicide Squad' co-stars eyebrow-raising gifts such as “anal beads” and “used condoms.” But, now, the actor-musician has reportedly recanted that statement.



On Tuesday, the 30 Seconds to Mars band member told an entertainment portal that there were, after all, no used condoms involved. "99.9 percent of what people read is bulls–t,” he told told Entertainment Weekly on Tuesday, adding, “there were no used condoms," he was quoted as saying.

Also read: Mathew McConaughey's not in for mandatory COVID vaccine for kids



“Any of the very few gifts that were ever given were given with a spirit of fun and adventure and received with laughter, fun, and adventure. “I’m playing a guy called the Joker, it’s OK to play some jokes. Nothing ever crossed any lines, and it’s not up to other people on the internet to create those lines.” he continued.



Viola Davis, who had played Amanda Waller in the superhero movie, was the first to reveal Leto’s interesting choice of gifts.



"He gave us some really horrific gifts... And then he sends Margot Robbie a black rat. It was still alive, in a box. She screamed, and then she kept it," she told Vanity Fair back in 2016.



After that event revelation, Leto confirmed on a red carpet that he also gave his co-stars “anal beads” and “used condoms.”

Also read: Woah! Tom Hanks' volleyball in Oscar-nominated 'Cast Away' sold for an unbelievable sum



“I know it’s a family show, but we can educate people here. At least they were used... (he) did a lot of things (to) create an element of surprise, spontaneity and to really break down the many walls that may be there," he had revealed at the time that he would send them to "everybody".



“The Joker is somebody who doesn’t really respect things like personal space or boundaries,” Leto added.

Will Smith, who played Deadshot, had also told the same portal that Davis spoke to that when he received used condoms his thought was that “Jared has gone full joker.”



“He really set the tone. He wasn’t playing with it. He was dead serious. As an actor, he was going in and he was 100 percent going into this character," Smith added.



Margot Robbie also confirmed to the same news portal that she had indeed received contraception among “so many weird things.”



"I can’t even begin to tell you the weird things I got. By that point, I kind of felt like I knew the joker bit so it wasn’t as alarming," the actress said. She played Harley Quinn in the film.

Also read: Raja Kumari, DIVINE, Kaam Bhaari bag nominations at MTV Europe Music Awards



Leto revealed on Tuesday that he had given Robbie only “cupcakes” and a “mouse,” and that they were “just having a goof” with the gag gifts.



“I’m an artist at the end of the day. If I do something risky and you don’t like it, basically, you can kiss my a*s," he concluded.