From Letitia Wright and Angela Bassett: Meet the women of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

When Marvel Studios dropped the first teaser of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', with ‘No woman, no cry’ playing in the background, the Women of Wakanda shined in the forefront. A Ryan Coogler directorial, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is one of the most anticipated movies of the season, with the world cherishing the legacy left behind by the late Chadwick Boseman. The film features a bunch of strong-willed, powerful and dynamic women who are dedicated to protecting Wakanda, the most powerful country of the world.

Featuring leading ladies Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira, here’s more on their individual characters in the film:



Shuri (Letitia Wright)

Powerfully encompassing the role of a sister-in-grief, Shuri, played by Letita Wright is the definition of strength. The techno-genius now needs to toughen up in order to protect Wakanda from powerful threats that surround them. The trailer even hints to her donning a suit, can that possibly mean she will carry forward the Black Panther legacy?



Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett)

“Have I not given everything?” questions Queen Ramonda, in the first glimpse we get of Wakanda after King T’challa is gone. Angela Bassett’s regal poise as the Queen of the most powerful nation of the world sends chills down our spines, we give our hearts out for a woman mourning her family, yet standing strong to protect all that is left.



Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o)

A war dog, Nakia is the secret weapon in Wakanda’s chest, bringing all the intel that is essential to protect them from the outer world. In the absence of the love of her life, the only thing driving her forward is the love of her country. Embodying these powerful emotions is Lupita Nyong’o, another influential woman frontlining the fight for Wakanda.



Okoye (Danai Gurira)

As the general of the most powerful group of warriors of Wakanda, the Dora Milaje, Okoye has always fearlessly fought to protect Wakanda. We also see Okoye donning the blue suit of the most elite fighter group, Midnight Angels. This gets us excited to know what else is in store for us in the upcoming Black Panther film!



Special shoutout to Rihanna’s 'Lift Me Up', a powerful and moving tribute to Chadwick Boseman and the legacy of 'Black Panther', which is causing waves amongst Marvel fans.

Also see: 'Black Panther Wakanda Forever': Who is Namor? MCU movie's big villain explained

Rihanna’s voice along with such soul stirring lyrics heightens the anticipation to find out what all will happen next. With Black Panther:Wakanda Forever releasing November 11, critics globally have appreciated the film as Marvel Cinematic Universe’s official end of phase four; the MCU will now lead us to the fifth phase into the multiverse Saga, beginning 2023.

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' first reviews: Here's how MCU film is faring with critics