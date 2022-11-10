'Black Panther Wakanda Forever': Who is Namor? MCU movie's big villain explained

Who is the villain of 'Wakanda Forever'?

Many MCU fans will be curious whether 'Wakanda Forever' can also pull off a villain who is on the level of Killmonger. In the sequel, it is Namor who is the Big Bad. However, he is not Namor the Submariner we know from comics. In the lore, Namor is Marvel's equivalent of Aquaman, though he predates the DC superhero. He is a mutant, and the son of a sea captain and the princess of Atlantic, the underwater kingdom thought to be submerged thousands of years ago that is populated by Homo mermanus, humanoids who can breathe underwater. Namor has superstrength and abilities to control water. He has been both an anti-hero, superhero, and a supervillain out to avenge the wrongs done by surface-dwellers.



