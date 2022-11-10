'Black Panther Wakanda Forever': Who is Namor? MCU movie's big villain explained

It is time for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', which is the 30th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and a sequel to 2019's 'Black Panther'. Directed by returning director Ryan Coogler and written by Coogler himself with Joe Robert Cole, the film assumes a poignance as the main star of the franchise, Chadwick Boseman, died before the filming could begin. He passed away from colon cancer in 2020. The script, centring around him, had to be rewritten and a new Black Panther had to be there, in order to justify the title. Though, the role of T'Challa, the real name of the superhero and the king of Wakanda, had to be recast. Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne, Florence Kasumba, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett star.