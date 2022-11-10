'Black Panther Wakanda Forever': Who is Namor? MCU movie's big villain explained

Written By: Kshitij Mohan Rawat | Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 02:34 PM(IST)

It is time for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', which is the 30th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and a sequel to 2019's 'Black Panther'. Directed by returning director Ryan Coogler and written by Coogler himself with Joe Robert Cole, the film assumes a poignance as the main star of the franchise, Chadwick Boseman, died before the filming could begin. He passed away from colon cancer in 2020. The script, centring around him, had to be rewritten and a new Black Panther had to be there, in order to justify the title. Though, the role of T'Challa, the real name of the superhero and the king of Wakanda, had to be recast. Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne, Florence Kasumba, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett star.

View in App

How was 'Black Panther' such a huge success?

2018's 'Black Panther' was historic in many ways. For the first time, a mainstream commercial superhero film had a predominantly black cast and it told a story from their own perspective, not the white man's. Also, it proved to be a humongous hit, grossing $1.3 billion worldwide. 'Wakanda Forever' does not have the first film's star Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer in 2020. 
 

(Photograph:Others)

'Black Panther' villain was sympathetic, as opposed to most MCU movies

One of the reasons the film won acclaim from critics and audiences was its villain. Played by Michael B Jordan, Erik Killmonger was not your typical MCU villain. He had solid motivations to be resentful of T'Challa and the Wakandans, for they had not interfered during the transatlantic slave trade (when millions of Africans were shipped primarily to the Americas, auctioned and sold like chattel), during the Apartheid in South Africa, and so on. His father was also killed by T'Chaka, T'Challa's father and former Black Panther. But his prime motivation was to rule Wakanda and avenge all the oppression done to the Africans. 
 

(Photograph:Others)

How did Killmonger die?

Killmonger's motivation can be summarised in his final words to T'Challa, before he died of his wounds. He refuses T'Challa's offer to be medically treated and then locked up, which he presumes to be another slavery. “Bury me in the ocean, with my ancestors that jumped from the ships, because they knew death was better than bondage," he says and then dies. It is safe to say, Killmonger will not return in the sequel.
 

(Photograph:Others)

Who is the villain of 'Wakanda Forever'?

Many MCU fans will be curious whether 'Wakanda Forever' can also pull off a villain who is on the level of Killmonger. In the sequel, it is Namor who is the Big Bad. However, he is not Namor the Submariner we know from comics. In the lore, Namor is Marvel's equivalent of Aquaman, though he predates the DC superhero. He is a mutant, and the son of a sea captain and the princess of Atlantic, the underwater kingdom thought to be submerged thousands of years ago that is populated by Homo mermanus, humanoids who can breathe underwater. Namor has superstrength and abilities to control water. He has been both an anti-hero, superhero, and a supervillain out to avenge the wrongs done by surface-dwellers. 
 

(Photograph:Others)

How is Namor different in 'Wakanda Forever'?

In 'Wakanda Forever', like many characters earlier, Namor (played by Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta) has received a sort of reinvention by Marvel Studios. In the movie, he is the king of Talokan, derived from Tlālōcān in Aztec myths', which is a paradise, where spring never ends. Talokan in the film, however, is an underwater kingdom like Atlantis, and its inhabitants can breathe underwater as their physiology is a cross between human and fish.
 

(Photograph:Others)

Why is Namor involved in 'Wakanda Forever'?

Namor launches an attack on Wakanda in the film along with his army of blue-hued warriors (their look has drawn comparisons to the Na'vi) because he is miffed after the late Wakandan king exposed his kingdom before the world, and opened its borders. Namor believes this puts Talokan in jeopardy as that kingdom too has been hidden from surface-dwellers' eyes for centuries. Coogler has described the character as "kind of an a**hole, kind of romantic, and just incredibly powerful". 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever',
 

(Photograph:Others)

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' reviews

The film has received mostly positive reviews. It holds a rating of 86 per cent on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, "A poignant tribute that satisfyingly moves the franchise forward, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever marks an ambitious and emotionally rewarding triumph for the MCU."
 

(Photograph:Others)

Release date

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' releases on November 11 in India.
 

(Photograph:Others)

Topics

Read in App