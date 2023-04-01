Florence Pugh reveals she 'abused' herself to get into character for Midsommar

English actress Florence has revealed that she abused herself to get into character for Ari Aster's 2019 horror thriller Midsommar. While speaking at the Off Menu podcast, Pugh said that she put herself in difficult situations to portray her character's emotional pain. The content of the film became increasingly challenging with each day of shooting, and the actress admitted that she had to imagine and create a bleak and disturbing mindset to achieve the desired performance. She said, "When I did it, I was so wrapped up in her, and I’ve never had this ever before with any of my characters. I’d never played someone that was in that much pain before. And I would put myself in really shi**y situations that maybe other actors don’t need to do, but I would just be imagining the worst things."

She added, "I was putting things in my head that were getting worse and more bleak. I think, by the end, I probably, most definitely, abused my own self in order to get that performance."

Midsommar tells the story of a group of American friends who travel to a remote Swedish village to attend a midsummer festival. However, the festival soon takes a dark turn as the group becomes involved in a disturbing pagan cult ritual that involves human sacrifice and ritualistic suicide.

The film explores themes of grief, trauma, and the human psyche, as the main character Dani (Pugh) is dealing with the aftermath of a family tragedy and struggles to find emotional support from her distant boyfriend. The cult's disturbing rituals and symbolism serve as a metaphor for the way individuals cope with loss and trauma, and the lengths they are willing to go to find a sense of belonging and purpose.

The darkness of the film is reflected in its graphic violence and unsettling imagery, as well as the psychological horror of the characters' experiences.

