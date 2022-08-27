Ezra Miller apologizes to Warner Bros. bosses for bringing negative attention to 'The Flash' franchise

Ezra Miller and their agent, CAA’s Scott Metzger, recently met new Warner Bros. film chairs Pamela Abdy and Michael De Luca to discuss what lies ahead for 'The Flash' film. They also had a discussion on the release date of the upcoming film 'The Flash', which is currently scheduled for June 23, 2023. As per the latest reports, the actor apologized in person for bringing negative attention to the production and the company.

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Miller has vowed to seek help for his questionable behaviour after learning that the Warner Bros. bosses were considering all options for the upcoming film 'The Flash', which also means that the production house could even scrap the $200 million movie if things devolved further with Miller.

Details of the meeting haven't been revealed yet. And, this is the first time Miller spoke with De Luca and Abdy, who took over the responsibility of running the film division of the production house at the beginning of July this year.

Miller’s representatives are yet to comment on the latest development.

Miller has been at the centre of several arrests and controversy over the last two years. Ezra was once caught on video physically attacking a fan at an Iceland bar. He is also rumoured to be leading a cult and he has also been accused of grooming an 18-year-old Sioux activist.

Earlier this month, he issued a statement to apologize in public and address his problematic behaviour. In a statement given to Variety, Miller said, “Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment.”

He further added, “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”