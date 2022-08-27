'Delhi Crime 2': Twitterati is all praise for Shefali Shah's gripping performance

Shefali Shah is back with season 2 of the International Emmy-winning drama series 'Delhi Crime'. Starring Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Dugal, Tillotama Shome, Adil Hussain, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Gopal Datt, Anurag Arora, and Denzil Smith in supporting roles, the web series premiered on August 26 on Netflix. And, in no time, Twitterati flooded the micro-blogging sites with early reviews and appreciation posts.

Netizens were all praise for the cast and crew of the web series. One Twitter user wrote, "Delhi crime season 2 brilliant web series so thrilling and exciting. (sic)" Another wrote, "Binge watched Delhi Crime Season 2. Recommended if you love crime thrillers. Shefali Shah as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi nailed it again with her strong and authoritative presence. #DelhiCrimeSeason2. (sic)"

An impressed fan wrote, "Watched Delhi Crime Season 2 and must say it was totally worth the wait.

#ShefaliShah always leaves in awe by her acting and personality. what a character , a must watch #DelhiCrimeSeason2 #DelhiCrime2. (sic)" And, one post read, "Delhi crime is exactly the sort of content I need from India, season 2 is SO good. (sic)"

delhi crime is exactly the sort of content i need from india, season 2 is SO good — Faizan (@faizankzm) August 27, 2022

Delhi crime season 2 brilliant web series so thrilling and exciting 👍 — Suraj Choudhary ✨ (@Surajloveevery1) August 27, 2022

Binge watched Delhi Crime Season 2.

Recommended if you love crime thrillers.

Shefali Shah as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi nailed it again with her strong and authoritative presence.#DelhiCrimeSeason2 — Ujjwal Singh (@singh_ujjwal28) August 27, 2022

Watched Delhi Crime Season 2 and must say it was totally worth the wait .#ShefaliShah always leaves in awe by her acting and personality .

what a character , a must watch #DelhiCrimeSeason2 #DelhiCrime2 — Baisnabi Gurung (@BaisnabiG) August 27, 2022

Delhi Crime season 2 is crisp and gripping!! Good watch! — Priya 🐟 (@priyamucharla) August 27, 2022

Watching season 2 of Delhi Crime. I really liked season 1 so yay! pic.twitter.com/il30j3r7o5 — Chris Mahan (@chris_mahan) August 27, 2022

Delhi Crime Season 2@ShefaliShah_ stole the show again



New plot but the base remains the same : police chasing out a gang of 4 members who have committed 7 murders in the capital..#DelhiCrimeSeason2 #DelhiCrime #Netflix — Atharv Ramanuj 🇮🇳 (@ArthRamanuj) August 27, 2022

My only criticism is why didn't @thegopaldatt had more screen presence in Delhi Crime Season 2. Absolutely fantastic show. — Aman Raj (@Super_a_man) August 27, 2022

On Friday, five episodes of the series premiered on the giant streaming platform. The first episode opened with quadruple murders, including two elderly couples who are bludgeoned to death in a South Delhi bungalow.

Upon getting information about the murders, DCP Vartika Chaturvedi and her team swing into action. What follows is a painstaking and gripping grind interrupted by countless dead-ends.