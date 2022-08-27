Kang Tae Oh bids emotional adieu to 'Run On' cast before heading to military

South Korean actor Kang Tae Oh, who shot to fame with 'My First First Love' and 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo', received a heartwarming send-off from the cast and crew of 'Run On' on Friday. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared photos of the reunion along with heart and cry face emojis.

In the now-viral photos, the actor can be seen posing in a mirror selfie with Lim Siwan, Shin Se Kyung, Girls' Generation's Sooyoung and 'Run On's director and scriptwriter. One picture shows Kang Tae holding a board filled with adorable messages from the cast and crew of 'Run On'. Through the sweet notes, his well-wishers prayed for his safety and success ahead of his mandatory military service.

Some of the messages read, "Younghwa... the military.. keke", "Tae Oh~ If you go the army, we will definitely", and "Run On, Tae Oh, to the military (heart)". Take a look!

For those unaware, military duty is mandatory for at least 18 months for all able-bodied men between the ages of 18 to 28 in South Korea. Several K-Pop idols and actors have served their time in the military during the peak of their careers.

According to reports, the South Korean actor will enlist in the military somewhere around fall this year. He is yet to reveal more details.

Kang Tae Oh has starred in several K-drama series. He recently grabbed headlines for playing Lee Jun-Ho in 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo'. It is available on Netflix.