'Dune Part Two' begins filming, new BTS photo out



'Dune: Part Two', the sequel to 2021's Denis Villeneuve's 2021 science fiction epic 'Dune' has begun filming. The announcement was made by the franchise's social media handles along with an image of the clapboard.

"We’re rolling. Production on Dune: Part Two has begun. #DuneMovie," read the post. 'Dune: Part Two' continues the story of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), the heir of House Atreides who joined forces with the Fremen, the natives of Arrakis.

Much of the rest of the cast returns, including Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem.

Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Austin Butler join the franchise with this film.

'Dune', released in 2021, was a commercial and critical success for Warner Bros. On a budget of $165 million, it managed to mint $401.8 million worldwide.

On the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, the film scored an impressive 83 per cent. The critical consensus reads, "Dune occasionally struggles with its unwieldy source material, but those issues are largely overshadowed by the scope and ambition of this visually thrilling adaptation."

Wion's review of the film concluded, "There are few films that strike the perfect balance between grandeur and spectacular storytelling; one’s invariably put in the back burner. ‘Dune’, however, will go down in history for its visual mastery and methodical recital."

