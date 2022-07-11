SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' gets a shout out from 'Dune' writer Jon Spaihts: Still thinking about it

SS Rajamouli's blockbuster film 'RRR' has not only impressed Indian fans but also enthralled worldwide audiences as well. The film starring Jr NTR & Ram Charan was released in March this year and ever since then the film become the talk of the whole country. However, after the film was available to watch on Netflix, the movie has gotten special attention from the western audience.



The film, which also features the cameo of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, has now been praised by acclaimed writer Jon Spaihts, who is known for his work in films like 'Doctor Strange' and the Oscar-nominated film 'Dune'.



Taking to his twitter account, Jon praised Rajamaouli's directorial and wrote how he can't stop thinking about the film.

Holy hell, RRR. Has any movie ever packed more movie into a movie? What a ride. Still thinking about it a couple days later. pic.twitter.com/XT4YvpEQZn — Jon Spaihts (@jonspaihts) July 10, 2022

After getting rave reviews from Hollywood personality, the official Instagram handle of the film also shared the screen grab of the tweet and wrote, "From the Screenwriter of Dune, Doctor Strange and Passengers!! Thank you so much!! #RRRMovie (sic)."

The film was praised critically for its screenplay, visual work, and outstanding performance from the cast.



Another Hollywood writer John Handem Piette was also blown away by the film. Reacting to Jon's tweet, Handem said that he was left 'spellbound for 3 straight hours'.

Just watched it last week…Spellbound for 3 straight hours! Mind blowing. — John Handem Piette (@JohnHPiette) July 10, 2022

The film has also become the first-ever Indian film to be nominated in Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) Awards. It has received a nod in the Best Picture category.