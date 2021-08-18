Director roped in for 'Murder Mystery' sequel, Jennifer Aniston-Adam Sandler speculated to be on board

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston starrer ‘Murder Mystery’ is going to get a sequel as makers rope in Jeremy Garelick to direct the flick.

There are reports that the two stars will be cast in their respective roles in the sequel too.

The script is by James Vanderbilt, and Garelick will do a little refinement of the same. The film will be shot in the locales of Paris and the Caribbean.

The Netflix film was a massive hit as Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston played husband and wife who are framed wrongfully forthe murder of an elderly rich guy.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Garelick has to go into production on an untitled comedy directed by Sammi Cohen and starring Rowan Blanchard and Auli’i Cravalho. Garelick also recently produced ‘The Ultimate Playlist Of Noise’ for Hulu, starring Madeline Brewer and Keean Johnson.