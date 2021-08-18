Universal confirms 'Fast and Furious 10' is happening and this is when it will release

Get ready to welcome the latest installment of ‘Fast and Furious’ as makers announce the release date of its 10th film from the franchise.

The Fast and Furious 10 will release on April 7, 2023 as a nod to its previous films that too had timed the film around the Easter weekend.

The plotline and cast details have been kept under wraps for now. There is however, speculation that Vin Diesel, Jordan Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, Michelle Rodriguez and Jason Statham are returning in the Fast and Furious 10 but it can’t be confirmed right now.

Fast and Furious 9 was a massive hit as it released in the middle of the pandemic and managed to get good box office numbers.