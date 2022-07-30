Did Will Smith use Chris Rock apology video to advertise a product?

On Friday, Will Smith took to his social media handles to issue an apology video addressed to Chris Rock. During the Oscars 2022 ceremony, Smith took umbrage at a joke Rock made regarding the former's wife Jada Pinkett Smith. In response, Smith approached the stage and whacked Rock across the face, shocking hundreds among the audience and millions more watching the ceremony live on their devices.

In the apology video, Smith said he has been doing a lot of thinking and has decided to answer questions that have been posed to him.

He added, "Chris, I apologise to you. My behaviour was unacceptable. I am here whenever you are ready to talk,” Smith said. He added, “That was one of the things about that moment. I just didn’t realize. I wasn’t thinking but how many people got hurt in that moment. So I want to apologize to Chris’ mother. I want to apologise to Chris’ family.”

However, that gesture of apology may not be as gracious as we expected. Many on social media have noticed the presence of a bottle of water beside him. The company is Just Water, which is the company of his own son, Jaden Smith.

The Twitterati is amused. One tweeted, "My favourite part of the Will Smith apology video was the tactical Just Water placement. 😂😂 still gotta get that paper even when apologising."

Rock was a presenter for an award at the Oscars. He took the moment to joke about Jada's condition called alopecia that has caused her hair to fall out. Rock said he can’t wait to see ‘G.I. Jane’ 2. A 1997 war film, ‘G.I. Jane’ had Demi Moore’s protagonist, a female Navy Seal, shaving her head.

Initially, Smith looked as if he too was enjoying the joke, but he appeared to be enraged by Jada's expression and chose to walk up to the stage and slap Rock.

Later in the ceremony, Rock went on to win his first Best Actor Oscar for his performance in 'King Richard' based on the life and times of Serena and Venus Williams' father, Richard Williams.