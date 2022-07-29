Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock, his family for the Oscar slap incident: 'My behaviour was unacceptable'

Months after the infamous incident during Oscars 2022 when Will Smith went on to slap presenter Chris Rock, the 'Men in Black' actor has offered a second apology to the actor-comedian. Smith smacked Rock across the face over a joke and later went on to win the Best Actor Oscar for his performance in 'King Richard'. Smith had also apologised half-heartedly in his acceptance speech without referring to Rock. In a video titled 'It's been a minute...' that Smith shared on his social media accounts, he said he has been doing a lot of thinking and has decided to answer a few fair questions that have been posed to him.

In an answer to a question as to why he did not apologise to Rock in his acceptance speech, he said, "I was fogged out by that point. t’s all fuzzy. He went on to say that said he reached to Rock but has received the answer that he is not ready to talk to him at the moment.

"Chris, I apologise to you. My behaviour was unacceptable. I am here whenever you are ready to talk," Smith said. He added, "That was one of the things about that moment. I just didn’t realize. I wasn’t thinking but how many people got hurt in that moment. So I want to apologize to Chris’ mother. I want to apologize to Chris’ family."

Also Read: Not a victim: Comedian Chris Rock takes a jibe at Will Smith's Oscar slap scandal

During a recent stand-up performance in New Jersey, Rock also addressed the controversy. He stated that he is not a victim. “Yeah, that sh*t hurt, motherf**ker. But I shook that sh*t off and went to work the next day … I don’t go to the hospital for a paper cut,” Rock said as per US Weekly.

During the Oscar ceremony, Rock was invited to the stage to present an award. In his bit, he joked about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith. While referring to Jada, Rock said he can't wait to see 'G.I. Jane' 2. A 1997 war film, 'G.I. Jane' had Demi Moore's protagonist, a female Navy Seal, shaving her head. The joke seemingly targetted Jada's lack of hair, which is due to the alopecia condition. At first Smith appeared to laugh, but after looking at his wife's eye roll, he walked up to the stage and attacked Rock.