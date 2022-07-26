Not a victim: Comedian Chris Rock takes a jibe at Will Smith's Oscar slap scandal 

Comedian Chris Rock is trying to look at the brighter side of the biggest controversy that got the entire world talking. The 57-year-old comedian, who is currently working on a new stand-up show with Kevin Hart used the opportunity to address the Academy Awards scandal in which Hollywood star Will Smith ramped up the stage and slapped him at the Oscars 2022 and said he is "not a victim."

The 53-year-old star had lashed out at Chris, who was hosting a segment at the awards night earlier this year after he made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's bald look. Speaking on the cancel culture during his stand-up show, Rock joked and said "Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face."

Meanwhile, a source told Us Weekly that Chris referred to Will as 'Suge Smith,' which is probably a reference made to incarcerated Death Row Records boss Suge Knight.

Afterwards, during a sketch about people playing the victim and being overly sensitive, Rock said: "I’m not a victim motherf**ker," and joked that he had "shook that s**t off" and put it behind him. "Yeah, that s**t hurt, motherf**ker. But I shook that s**t off and went to work the next day a I don’t go to the hospital for a papercut," he said.

The ‘King Richard’ star shocked everyone at the Oscars after he slapped Rock, who made a joke about his wife's bald head, who has been diagnosed with alopecia years back. Furious Smith stormed the stage and hit Rock and eventually abused him, "Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth."

Smith has been married to Jada since 1997, and described his own behaviour at the Oscars as "shocking, painful, and inexcusable." As a consequence of his actions, the ‘Men in Black’ actor resigned from the Academy after issuing an apology. "My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable," he said.

"The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy," Smith wrote in an Instagram apology.

Following the shocking incident, Will Smith was banned from attending any of their events, both virtually and in person, for 10 years by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

