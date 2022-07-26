'Koffee With Karan 7' promo: Vijay Deverakonda talks about having threesome on episode 4

On the fourth episode of 'Koffee With Karan 7', the audience will get to see Vijay Deverkonda and Ananya Panday joining Karan Johar for a candid conversation. A promo of the episode has been shared by the show's makers on social media and it has already started making waves online.

In the clip, KJo is seen asking Vijay whether he likes cheese or not while referring to Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor’s episode where they talk about Vijay being on a cheese platter. To this Ananya asks whether she can be on the same cheese platter or not, which leaves KJo in splits.

Then we saw Ananya talking about what is brewing between her and Aditya Roy Kapur. The promo ends with Vijay admitting that he wouldn’t mind being in a threesome.

"What happens when the bold and the beautiful spill their Koffee beans? You get our hottest episode yet. Episode 4 of #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7, streaming from this Thursday," the promo's caption read. Check it out below.

The episode will air on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday. Vijay and Ananya are sharing screen space in the upcoming film 'Liger'. The film is set to release on August 25.

'Liger' marks the Bollywood debut of the 'Arjun Reddy' star. And, it is being produced by Karan Johar's production house Dharma Productions.

