Selena Gomez looks back at 'good, hard & beautiful moments' as she talks about entering her thirties

On July 22, Selena Gomez celebrated her 30th birthday with her friends and family. The celebrations went on for a few days and once the parties ended, she decided to pen a long note to reflect on her twenties and talk about the new phase of her life. She shared how she is going to move forward as a thirty-year-old and thanked everyone for their warm wishes and blessings.

While sharing a monochrome picture on her Instagram handle on Tuesday, Selena wrote, "Have had a moment to catch up. Though there are so many words to say I’ll simply leave it at this. My twenties were a journey through good, hard and beautiful moments that I will never forget. Each of them has shaped me into the person that I am today. I am someone who is still learning, but is more certain about what matters and what she wants. Someone who is grateful for every single gift and every single lesson along the way. (sic)"

"I am walking forward encouraged by so many strong, empowering people around me.. I want to try my best to take the beautiful and the painful one day at a time and let it all make me into the very best me that I can be for myself/others/you. After a few days of celebrating, my heart feels full, grateful and I can say that I’m starting to really like 30. Thank you SO much for being a part of my life, here’s to another decade! Love you all inside and out so much it hurts! (sic)" she added.

Take a look at Selena's post here!

Also read: Adele feels 'ecstatic' to announce rescheduled dates of her Las Vegas residency

Selena was joined by Taylor Swift on her birthday. The BFFs had a gala time as they laughed, talked and ate a lot of scrumptious dishes.

While sharing a few pictures from the celebration, Selena wrote, "30, nerdy and worthy."

In this picture, the birthday girl can be seen dressed in a $5,400 pleated Gucci dress that had balloon sleeves. Swift, on the other hand, opted for a more casual look and opted for puff sleeve midi dress that costs around $498.