Adele feels 'ecstatic' to announce rescheduled dates of her Las Vegas residency

Adele is all set to take the stage and make people go crazy with her vocals and high notes as she is going to perform for her long-postponed Las Vegas residency soon. The singer has revealed that the shows will finally start in November. Previously, the first show was supposed to take place in January, however, now it will begin 11 months after its original launch date.

Sharing a poster of 'Weekend With Adele', the singer wrote, "Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them.

But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever! Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one."

"To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I’ve most been looking forward to and I’m going to give you the absolute best of me. Thank you for your patience, I love you (heart) Adele," she added.

The 'Weekends With Adele' series was first announced in November last year and Adele was supposed to perform two shows every weekend until April. However, she cancelled the show last minute and got highly criticised for her sudden and unexpected move.

The residency will now begin at Caesars Palace in Vegas on 18 November. And, it will go on till March 2023. Adele will now perform in 8 extra shows, and in total there will be 32 shows.

The ticket's cost ranged between $85 (£60) to $685 (£500). They are quite limited in numbers as the organisers will be giving priority to fans who had previously bought the tickets for the original shows.

