Ben Affleck sheds happy tears on Jennifer Lopez's 53rd birthday dinner in Paris

Power couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who recently tied the knot in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony, have been enjoying each other's company in Paris during their honeymoon. The newlyweds also celebrated JLo's 53rd birthday on Sunday evening at La Girafe, which is located on the Place du Trocadero, which is exactly in front of the Eiffel Tower.

During the celebrations, Ben was reportedly seen tearing up and getting emotional in front of his new wife. And according to a report by Page Six, Jennifer was seen consoling her beau. She was seen tenderly bringing his face close to her chest and cradling Affleck into a warm hug. Minutes after Ben shed some happy tears, the couple was seen cracking up and laughing at something.

The two lovebirds have been making headlines for their adorable PDA moments from their Paris honeymoon. Several photos and videos of the couple are doing rounds on social media. They were recently clicked kissing in a park and enjoying each other's company in silence.

Ben, however, was also trolled recently for sleeping on a yacht with his mouth wide open. The actor's pictures went viral and triggered a meme-fest on Twitter.

On her birthday, JLo presented her targeted booty balm in front of the world. While sharing a video on Instagram, she wrote, "We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but we sometimes neglect the body. It was important to me to create a skincare routine for the body to address its specific and unique needs, and we started with the booty!"

She further added, "Today’s my birthday and I am gifting YOU with a special drop of #JLoBody FIRM + FLAUNT™ Targeted Booty Balm. Head over to JLoBeauty.com to shop the video for some seriously sexy science! #JLoBeauty." Check out the video below.

For the unversed, the couple first started dating in the early 2000s and they even got engaged in 2003 but they parted ways the following year. After staying apart for 18 years, the two decided to reconcile and get back into a relationship. Today, they are happily married and madly in love.