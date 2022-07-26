Katrina Kaif's obsessed stalker, who threatened to harm Vicky Kaushal, arrested by Mumbai Police

Just yesterday rumours were rife that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been getting death threats from an unidentified man and that the couple has lodged a complaint with Mumbai Police. Today, more details about the incident have come to light and it is being reported that Vicky and Katrina were being tormented by a stalker who would constantly bug the couple on social media and even on calls.

According to a report by ETimes, the tormentor has been identified and arrested by Mumbai police, following a complaint lodged by Vicky. The report further stated that Santacruz police has arrested the man and he is believed to be a struggler in Bollywood. He was constantly threatening Vicky with dire circumstances and was asking the actor to get separated from Katrina.

Police has identified the man as Manvinder Singh and he is from Lucknow. After getting the complaint from the couple, the cops tracked him to a hotel that was located in Mumbai's Santacruz suburb. After the police reached the location, they found the man and arrested him.

In several of his posts, Singh mentioned that he is married to Katrina and often mentioned her as his wife. His obsession is quite evident from his edited posts that show his morphed pictures with the actress.

Singh also allegedly shared videos threatening Vicky and he even made calls to the couple to threaten them. The complaint also stated that the stalker had warned Katrina that he would do something untoward with her sister Isabelle Kaif.

Seeing these bizarre social media threats and posts, the couple filed a complaint at the Santacruz police station.

Also read: Nostalgia alert! Victoria Beckham performs on Spice Girls hit song 'Stop' at Karaoke night