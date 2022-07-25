Nostalgia alert! Victoria Beckham performs on Spice Girls hit song 'Stop' at Karaoke night

Victoria and David Beckham are one of a kind couples and we all agree with it. The couple is on their family vacation in Europe and David is continuesly giving a sneak peek to all their millions of fans. Recently, Beckham shared a video of her beloved wife Victoria from a karaoke night.



The video shared by the football player showed the designer singing one of the 90's classic songs 'Stop'. With the video, millions of fans cherished their Spice Girls memories.



“Karaoke night with the one & only Posh Spice,” the 47-year-old captioned the video.



In the brief clip, Victoria, who was dressed in black attire, is jamming on her girl band's superhit song along with some steps from the classic music video.



In the video, some other members are also seen dancing at the back.

Victoria commented on the post, “Only for you David!! X,”



Mel C also reacted to the video saying, “nice to see you getting a head start on rehearsals! 😘😂.”



The group consisted of five girls --Posh (Victoria Beckham) Ginger (Geri Halliwell), Scary (Mel B), Baby (Emma Bunton) and Sporty (Melanie C), was formed in 1994.



The disbandment started when Geri left in the year 1998, while the remaining members left the group in the year 2000.



However, years later, all the girls got back together for the London Olympics closing ceremony and again in the 2019 reunion tour, which Victoria was not part of. Marking their 25th anniversary last year, the group released a special edition of their debut album 'Spice'.