Deadpool 3, Wicked and more: Every movie trailer released during Super Bowl 2024

Beyond the thrilling game and star presence, Super Bowl night has always been a night that all moviegoers look up to for exciting releases of the most-awaited movies and shows. Like the previous years, this time also we got a bunch of new trailers.

Ryan Reynold's Deadpool 3 first trailer was one of the big announcements of today. Along with the trailer, the makers also revealed the title of the movie, i.e. Deadpool & Wolverine. Ariana Grande and Cyntia Erivo's enchanting trailer of the first part of their Wicked was dropped during the commercial break.

As the night concludes, here we have compiled all the trailers that aired during the big game.



Deadpool 3

Release date: July 26, 2024

Ryan Reynolds is back as Wade Wilson and so does the fun. The trailer of Deadpool and Wolverine starts with Wade Wilson celebrating his birthday with his gang before he gets kidnapped from his home by the Time Variance Authority, the agency that manages the MCU multiverse timelines. The film will likely show Wolverine and Deadpool as buddies.

Apart from Reynolds and Jackman, the movie also stars The Crown actor Emma Corrin, who joins the franchise as a yet-unknown villain.

A Quiet Place: Day One

Release date: June 28, 2024

The trailer of the prequel of the blockbuster movie A Quite Place: Day One is set in New York City when the world is attacked by aliens. The movie stars Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, and Alex Wolff.

Despicable Me 4

Release date: July 4

The 30-second trailer was all about AI. The short teaser sees the minions designing the bizarre AI images. Chris Renaud and Patrick Delage helmed the movie with the voice cast including Carell, Ferrell, Kristen Wiig, Sofía Vergara, Miranda Cosgrove, Joey King, Stephen Colbert and others.

Wicked

Release date: November 27

Directed by Jon M. Chu, the short teaser takes us to the enchanting world of Glinda and Elphaba. The movie is the adaptation of Stephan Schwartz and Winnie Holzman’s acclaimed Broadway show of the same name, which itself is adapted from Gregory Maguire's novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West.

The Fall Guy

Release date: May 3

Starring Ryan Reynolds, Emily Blunt, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, the action-thriller is directed by David Leitch. The trailer revolves around Colt Seavers, a former stuntman and his adventures.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Release date: May 10