Daniel Radcliffe returns to acting after becoming a dad: I'll work a little bit less

Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe has confirmed that he will be making a return to work after taking a break to embrace fatherhood. He and and his partner, Erin Darke, welcomed their baby boy into the world in April. Since then, the couple has been focusing on their new roles as parents. However, Radcliffe's fans will be thrilled to learn that he is planning a comeback to the screen in the near future.

While the exact details of Radcliffe's upcoming projects remain undisclosed, he hinted in an interview that his return to the working world might happen "later this year."

It's an exciting prospect for fans who have eagerly awaited his next on-screen appearance.

Despite the professional pause, Radcliffe is relishing his newfound role as a father. In a conversation with E! News, he expressed the mix of emotions that come with parenthood. He described the experience as "frankly terrifying" and said it has had a profound impact his son will have on his life.

But, he also acknowledged the immense reward that comes with being a parent.

"The fact that there is a creature in the world that can give you the worst night of your life, and then you wake up in the morning, go over to them, and they turn around and smile, and you're like, I don't care about any of the things you just did. That's pretty cool," Radcliffe shared, encapsulating the essence of parenthood.

While Radcliffe typically keeps his private life shielded from the public eye, it seems that becoming a father has prompted him to open up about how he plans to balance his family life with his career moving forward. He stressed the emotional connection he feels with his child and the inevitable longing he will experience when he returns to work.

"It hasn't really yet affected things, but I really like spending time with him, and I think I'm gonna miss him when I go back to work later in the year," Radcliffe explained during the Entertainment Tonight interview.

Furthermore, the actor expressed his intention to be more selective about his roles, emphasising that he has always been discerning about the projects he takes on. This selective approach will allow him to savour the joys of parenthood while continuing his career in the entertainment industry.

"So, I will definitely be a bit more selective… I've always been selective, but I think I'll probably work a little bit less for the next few years. I'll never be stopping. I don't think that's good for me either," he concluded.

