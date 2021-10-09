Daniel Craig, James Corden re-create Back to the Future & Thelma & Louise live

In a nine-minute section on James Corden's show, Daniel Craig, along with the host, reenacted classic scenes from 24 of Hollywood’s biggest movies of all time with some help from Christopher Lloyd and Geena Davis.

On Thursday, Daniel Craig was at the 'The Late Late Show' to help James Corden re-create the magic of some of the biggest films of all times such as Jurassic Park, Back to the Future, Thelma & Louise, and even a few James Bond films.

Titled the 'Blockbusters Role Call' segment, Corden it was in honor of movie lovers returning to watch films in theaters and then welcomed Craig on stage amid thunderous applause.

Together, Daniel Craig and James Corden acted scenes from classics like Gone With the Wind, Pulp Fiction, The Exorcist, The Godfather, Gladiator, Avengers, Jaws, Titanic, Avatar, E.T., Star Wars, Batman, Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings, and Dirty Dancing.

