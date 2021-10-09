'Pawri Hori Hai’ girl from Pakistan sings Indian singer's song; viral again

Remember the 'Pawri Hori Hai' girl from Pakistan, Dananeer Mobeen, a social media influencer who went viral with her Instagram video?



Dananeer is again catching traction online but this time, it is for her singing skill. Yes, Mobeen recently took to her Instagram account and shared a video of her singing and again her fans from across the border were impressed.



Showing fans her melodious side, Mobeen in the viral video sang the song ‘Ae Dil’ from a Pakistani movie of 2017, ‘Punjab Nahi Jaungi’, which was originally sung by Indian playback singer Jonita Gandhi along with Pakistani singer Shiraz Uppal.

Since sharing the post, the video has gone viral, with fans going gaga over her voice. Many internet users praised the Pakistani internet sensation for her voice.



Watch the video below:

Earlier this year, The 'pawri ho rahi hai' meme had set the internet on fire and many celebrities and netizens hopped on to the viral trend including Deepika Padukone.

It all started after Dananeer shared a short clip on Instagram as she partied with her friends and said, "Yeh humaari car hai, aur yeh hum hai. Aur yeh humari pawri ho rahi hai (This is our car, and this is us. And we are having a party)." The clip went viral instantly and was later made it into a song by Instagram star Yashraj Mukhate.