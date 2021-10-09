'This Is Us' has a direct link with Alyson Hannigan. Find out more

Alyson Hannigan's house was Pearson's home from 'This Is Us', temporarily.



Hannigan revealed the big news that NBC's family drama was filmed in her L A house just recently.



During an appearance on SiriusXM's 'The Michelle Collins Show', she said that 'This Is Us' cast filmed their sixth and final season at her family home after rejecting a number of requests about using the property as a set.



"I think my house's resume is probably longer than mine," Hannigan said.

"When we moved in, we were like, 'Well, we will never do that, we know what productions do to locations and all that.' I would say at least twice a month get requests because the house is just known. And it turned out, our neighbor was the director, and we were like, 'If we are ever going to do it, we would do it for that show because it's so good and… long-running shows, the crews are always very respectful.''



Hannigan and her actor-husband Alexis Denisof, along with their daughters Satyana Marie, 12, and Keeva Jane, 9 live in the house.

Furthermore, she revealed how they give her home a mini restoration, ''Not only did they give us our house back in wonderful shape, they fixed things that I had damaged."

"They fixed damage that I had done. We've got a lot of wood or whatever [and] you can't tape anything to it or it takes some of the stain off and I didn't know that on my first Halloween and I taped to this beautiful door. I forever see like little tape marks. No, they fixed that too! I was like 'You guys!'"



As per reports, the house had previously been used in the film 'Fracture' starring Anthony Hopkins, Ryan Gosling, an episode of Marvel's 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D' and others.



The final season of the famous show is slated to debut in early 2022.