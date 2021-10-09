Watch: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson makes his rap debut

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is now a rapper!



After dominating box office numbers and conquering the wrestling ring, Johnson has made his rap debut with a guest feature on Tech N9ne's new single, 'Face Off.' It also features Rock alongside rappers King Iso and Joey Cool.



“Pumped (& humbled) to drop MY 1ST RAP SONG with my brothers,” the actor said on Twitter. The song comes on Tech N9ne's new album, 'ASIN9NE'.

"It's about tribe, it's about power, we stay hungry, we devour. Put in the work. Put in the hours, and take what's ours. Black and Samoan in my veins, my culture bangin' with Strange. I change the game so what's my motherf--kin' name," Johnson raps in the song.

Pumped (& humbled) to drop MY 1ST RAP SONG with my brothers, the GOAT @TechN9ne🐐 @therealkingiso & #joeycool



Honored to add some Rock gasoline⛽️💪🏾 to their FIRE🔥



Im excited for you to hear this song, I think you’re gonna dig it...#FACEOFF 🔥🔥🔥🎶🎶✊🏾

— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 8, 2021

Speaking to Variety, Johnson says, “I love music. Anytime in my movies when I can implement some musical elements, I always love doing that.”

Earlier, he appeared on his friend Wyclef Jean’s 2000 song, 'It Doesn’t Matter'.

In an interview with Variety, The Rock added, “When Tech texted me, I knew I would make this work. We’re aligned, just in terms of our work ethic and desire. When Tech and I first met years ago on the set of Ballers, we were talking about this idea about being the hardest worker in the room. He said something that I really appreciated: basically, ‘There could never be enough food in this room or on this set that could make me full because I always want to be hungry.’ I just love that.”