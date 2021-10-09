No Time To Die stars Daniel Craig, Rami Malek surprise fans at a movie theatre; watch

'No Time To Die' stars Daniel Craig and Rami Malek went a step ahead to share their love and joy towards the last James Bond movie by surprising fans with their presence at a movie theatre.

The duo went to the AMC in Burbank where they introduced each other as 'great' actors.

It so happened that the audience was all set to watch Daniel Craig as 007 for one last time, when Rami Malek and the man himself appeared from the left side of the stage.

"I’d like to introduce you to someone," said Craig while the audience cheered him on. "This is the great, Oscar-winning actor Mr. Rami Malek."

Malek, too, had some lovely words to say about his co-star who he clearly seems to have deep admiration for.

"Thank you. And this is one of the greatest actors of all time. This is Daniel Craig," said Rami Malek in response.

Both Craig and the viewers present had a good laugh on that before the duo introduced their work on 'No Time To Die'.

"We made this movie in IMAX. I haven’t seen this movie in IMAX. It was made to be seen on a big screen," Craig told the crowd.

"I can’t tell you how overwhelmed and happy and exhilarated [I am] by the fact that you guys are sitting in this cinema about to watch this movie on this screen," he continued.

Recently, during an interview with a global news website, Rami Malek expressed his appreciation for Daniel Craig. "I just appreciate leadership so much on a set. I appreciate when someone is in command and is an absolute leader like Daniel," the Oscar winner had said.

"He comes out there, he gives everyone respect, he inspires the people around him and just lifts everybody up," he said further.

A clip of their Burbank appearance was posted online by AMC Theaters Chairman Adam Aron, who captioned the same as: "This is so cool. Wonderful things happen for ⁦@AMCTheatres guests⁩. Daniel Craig and Rami Malek surprised our moviegoers just before a sneak peak early screening of NO TIME TO DIE at the AMC Burbank ⁦ @IMAX screen…The name is Bond, James Bond."

Watch the clip pof Daniel Craig and Rami Malek leaving their fans mesmerised below: