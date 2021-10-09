That 70s Show spin-off on Netflix: Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher comeback a possibility?

After 'Sex and the City' reboot at HBO, fans are in for another nostalgic treat: 'That 70s Show' is coming back with a spin-off on video-streaming giant Netflix.



That '70s Show actors Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, who played Red and Kitty Forman respectively, are officially returning for the spin-off.

Interestingly, the latest version will be called That '90s Show, which is in sync with the original comedy when it had first premiered in 1998 with a name dedicated to the 70s.

As per reports, the recently renewed 10-episode series will see Red and Kitty in Wisconsin of 1995. Leia Forman, the daughter of Eric and Donna (played previously by Topher Grace and Laura Prepon) is visiting her grandparents for the summers when she starts hanging out with a generation of Point Place kids.

Original creators of the show, Bonnie and Terry Turner, will both serve as executive producers and write the script for the spin-off with Lindsey Turner. Actors Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp will take on executive producing duties, too, while Gregg Mettler will handle the showrunning duties.

'That '70s Show' gave us massive stars such as Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama, and Danny Masterson. It's still unclear if other actors from the original cast will reprise their roles alongside Smith and Jo Rupp.

It has been widely reported in the media that Masterson will most likely not return for 'That 90s Show' since he was previously fired from The Ranch by Netflix following sexual assault allegations.

Fox Studios had previously launched another spin-off with 'That '80s Show', which was set in 1984 and ran for one season back in 2002.