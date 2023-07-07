Britney Spears hit by NBA star Victor Wembanyama’s security, police file case

No, you don’t ever mess with Britney Spears. The pop singer is in the mood for revenge after she was hit by a security person of NBA star Victor Wembanyama. The singer, bombarded by her own fans, had a fan moment for Victor and tried approaching him when she was smacked in the face out of nowhere. Apparently, as she tried to meet Wembanyama, his security person hit her without even looking at her. Britney files police report against NBA star’s security team Britney Spears has filed a police report in Las Vegas, Nevada, after she was allegedly assaulted by a member of Victor Wembanyama’s security team who backhanded her in the face when she asked to take a picture with the basketball player. The “Toxic” singer wrote on social media, “Traumatic experiences are not new to me and I have had my fair share of them. I was not prepared for what happened to me last night.”

She further wrote that she recognised Victor Wembanyama in her hotel lobby and saw him at a Las Vegas restaurant where she was eating dinner, and “decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success.” As she approached him, his security “backhanded me in the face without looking back…nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses off my face.” pic.twitter.com/CuZMJUteGf — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) July 6, 2023 × Spears added, “I get swarmed by people all the time. In fact, that night I was swarmed by a group of at least 20 fans. My security team didn’t hit any of them.”

Meanwhile, the police have filed a report but haven’t confirmed the identities of the parties involved. A Variety report stated, “On July 5, 2023, at approximately 11 p.m., LVMPD officers responded to a property in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard regarding a battery investigation. The incident has been documented on a police report and no arrest or citations have been issued. No further details will be provided at this time.” Who is wrong? Victor's team or Britney Spears? The issue has however snowballed into a much larger issue as there are now two versions of the story. Britney Spears has issued a statement saying that she “tapped on his shoulder” while Wembanyama has refuted these claims and said that someone “grabbed him from behind” following which his security person pushed the woman away. He mentioned that he didn’t know it was Britney Spears until “a couple of hours later”.

Britney said in her social post, “It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention. I am aware of the player's statement where he mentions ‘I grabbed him from behind,’ but I simply tapped him on the shoulder.”

Later in an interview, the NBA star said that he “didn’t see what happened, because I was walking straight and we were told, ‘Don’t stop’… But that person grabbed me from behind, not on my shoulder, she grabbed me from behind and so I just know the security pushed her away.” No apology from Victor or his team upsets Britney Britney Spears is upset with how an innocent meet and greet has turned out. She claims that neither has she heard from the NBA star nor his security or his team. “I have yet to get a public apology from the player, his security, or their organisation. I hope they will,” Britney wrote.

Calling it an "embarassing" story to share, Britney wrote a lengthy statement detailing exactly how everything panned out that day and she was left humiliated. "I think it’s important to share this story and to urge people in the public eye to set an example and treat all people with respect,” Spears continued.



“Physical violence is happening too much in this world. Often behind closed doors… I cherish the tremendous amounts of love and support I am receiving at the moment. Thank you to the Las Vegas PD and the detectives for their support.”

