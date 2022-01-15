Britney Spears claps back at sister Jamie Lynn: 'You've stooped to a whole new level of low'

Britney Spears is calling out her young sister, Jamie Lynn Spears again!



After a very public feud this past week, the 40-year-old pop icon once again slammed her young sister, saying, “You’ve stooped to a whole new level of LOW.”

The pop icon took to Twitter and responded to Jamie's claim in her memoir 'Things I Never Said', that Britney once pulled a knife out and locked the two in a room.

Hitting back via Twitter, Britney, wrote: "Jamie Lynn .. congrats babe! You've stooped to a whole new level of LOW .. I've never been around you ever with a knife or would I ever even think to do such !!! The only knife I ever saw you with at home was cutting the biggest pieces of squash I ever saw in my life and it was way too big for me to cut... So please please stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books. NOW and only NOW I do know only a scum person would make up such things about someone... I'm actually very confused about you making that up because it's honestly not like you at all !!! Around the kids???? Jamie Lynn, seriously??? Come on!!!.''

Further, she added, ''Congrats on introducing your older sister to the concept of getting LOW… LOWER … LOWEST… because you win on that one, babe!!!!"

This all started after Jamie Lynn said she had always supported her older sister and tried to help her get out of the conservatorship during an interview promoting her new memoir, “I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter. So when she needed help, I set up ways to do so, went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and just end this all for our family. If it’s going to cause this much discord, why continue it?”

Britney fired back on Twitter, accusing her family of ruining her dreams and saying that Jamie Lynn never had to work for anything.



Hours after Britney lashed out at sister and her memoir, Jamie Lynn issued her own statement on Instagram, saying that she doesn’t want drama but she is “speaking my truth to heal my traumas.” She added that “No matter what comes, I will always love my big sister, and be here for her. It’s time to put an end to the unhealthy chaos that has controlled my life for so long.”

Last year in November, Spears thirteen years long conservatorship ended. During her court appearance in June 2021, she had expressed disappointment towards her family and said, she wanting to "sue" her family for "what they did to [her]" amid her 13-year conservatorship.