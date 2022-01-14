Britney Spears slams sister Jamie Lynn: She never had to work for anything, everything was always given to her

After Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn broke down in an interview as she defended her role in the 13-year-long conservatorship, her equation with the former including the controversial tribute performance at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, during which she sang remixes of Britney Spears’ songs – the elder sibling sure has something to say.

Jamie Lynn is currently promoting her new memoir ‘Things I Should Have Said’ that has been under scrutiny ever since Britney slammed her younger sibling of always getting what she wants and using her for building her own name.

Meanwhile, Britney Spears has responded to everything that Jamie Lynn Spears addressed in the ABC News interview. As she watched the interview while running a 104-degree fever, Britney Spears wrote a lengthy post and said, “It was actually kind of nice having a fever so high cause I had to surrender to not caring. She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time… so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense ??? REALLY ???”

“Then where the lady mentioned why did she accuse you of doing remixes to her songs … I know it may sound like a silly thing to most people but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was the baby. She never had to work for anything. Everything was always given to her !!!” Britney wrote.

Jamie Lynn Spears is 10 years younger than Britney Spears. She rose to fame in the early 2000s after starring on the Nickelodeon series ‘All That’ which led to her own show, ‘Zoey 101’. Britney Spears unfollows younger sister Jamie Lynn on Instagram

Britney Spears further wrote, “Hope your book does well, Jamie Lynn !!!!” and added, “My family ruined my dreams 100 billion percent and try to make me look like the crazy one while I have a 104 fever, not being able to move in my bed !!!! My family loves to pull me down and hurt me always so I am disgusted with them !!!!”

During the interview, Jamie Lynn Spears said she had always supported her older sister and tried to help her get out of the conservatorship. “I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter. So when she needed help, I set up ways to do so, went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and just end this all for our family. If it’s going to cause this much discord, why continue it?”

“It wasn’t about agreeing with the conservatorship, everyone has a voice and it should be heard. So if she wanted to talk to other people, then I did, I set that up. I even spoke to her legal team, who I– her legal team, previous legal team, and that did not end well in my favor. So I did take the steps to help, but how many times can I take the steps without, you know, she has to walk through the door.”

On her equation with Britney, Jamie said, “That love is still there, 100%. I love my sister. I’ve only ever loved and supported her and done what’s right by her, and she knows that. So I don’t know why we’re in this position right now.”

