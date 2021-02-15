From shaving head to umbrella attack: 6 times Britney Spears made headlines for wrong reasons

Recently released documentary 'Framing Britney Spears' is being discussed widely on the internet. The documentary throws light upon Britney Spears and all the incidents that led to her breakdown and eventual conservatorship. The popstar who rose to fame at an early age, has dominated headlines from the beginning- sometimes for her music but a lot of times due to various controversies. From shaving her head, to VMAs performance with a python to kissing Madonna on stage, here are the number of times Spears created a stir.