From shaving head to umbrella attack: 6 times Britney Spears made headlines for wrong reasons

Recently released documentary 'Framing Britney Spears' is being discussed widely on the internet. The documentary throws light upon Britney Spears and all the incidents that led to her breakdown and eventual conservatorship. The popstar who rose to fame at an early age, has dominated headlines from the beginning- sometimes for her music but a lot of times due to various controversies. From shaving her head, to VMAs performance with a python to kissing Madonna on stage, here are the number of times Spears created a stir.

When she shaved her head

On February 16, 2007, Britney Spears had the most shocking moment of her career, when she headed to a Tarzana hair salon late at night and shaved her own head right in front of paparazzi cameras.



In the documentary 'Framing Britney Spears', Wesley Morris the former photography director for US Weekly said, "She's saying essentially with no hair, I quit. Whatever you guys are looking for in terms of me coming back and being that person again, that person is gone, and you have destroyed her."

Morris added, "The idea that you could look at [those images] and only see a 'crazy person' that just tells me what a vulturous society she was working with."



