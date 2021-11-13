Britney Spears' free! A look back at the shocking revelations about her conservatorship

Britney Spears is free now! On Friday, a Los Angeles judge ended the conservatorship that had a firm grip over Spears’ life and money for close to 14 years.

The decision came after a five-month legal battle that saw Spears publicly demand the end of the conservatorship. Months back, Brintey spoke uninterrupted about how her life has been under the conservatorship of her father and alleged that the conservatorship holds her back and she just wants her ''life back,".

From birth control, forced to take Lithium and 2018 LA tour, here are some slew of shocking revelations by Spears on her conservatorship.