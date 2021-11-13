Britney Spears' free! A look back at the shocking revelations about her conservatorship

Written By: Pragati Awasthi

Britney Spears is free now! On Friday, a Los Angeles judge ended the conservatorship that had a firm grip over Spears’ life and money for close to 14 years.

The decision came after a five-month legal battle that saw Spears publicly demand the end of the conservatorship. Months back, Brintey spoke uninterrupted about how her life has been under the conservatorship of her father and alleged that the conservatorship holds her back and she just wants her ''life back,". 

From birth control, forced to take Lithium and 2018 LA tour, here are some slew of shocking revelations by Spears on her conservatorship.

Britney wants her dad to be jailed

Britney has suffered a lot in the last 13 years. On Wednesday, during her speech, Britney stated that whoever was involved in her conservatorship should go to jail including her father, Jamie Spears, who serves as co-conservator and controls her career and personal life.

"My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management who played a huge role in punishing me - they should be in jail," said Britney to the judge during the court hearing.

(Photograph:Twitter)

2018 LA tour was a pressure

Britney was forced to do a LA tour in 2018. During Wednesday's hearing, the 'Toxic' singer said that she didn't want to do it. The singer told the court in Los Angeles, "My manager said they would sue me if I didn't follow through with the tour."

''He handed me a sheet of paper as I got off the stage in Vegas and said I had to sign it. It was very ''threatening and scary''. And with the conservatorship, I couldn’t even get my own attorney. So out of fear I did that tour".


 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Was put on lithium

Spears claimed conservatorship dictated her career moves, and that when she expressed a desire not to continue her Las Vegas residency, she allegedly received a drastic change in medication from her therapist.

Following the the cancellation of the tour, she claims that 'false' accusations were made against her that she hadn't been taking her medication, leading her doctor to prescribe her lithium.

"Three days later after I said no to Vegas, my therapist sat me down in a room and said he had a million phone calls about how I was not cooperating in rehearsals and I haven't been taking my medication. All of this was false," Britney alleged. "He immediately, the next day, put me on lithium."
 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Not allowed to get marry

Britney claimed how the conservatorship controlled her life. The singer expressed how she wants to get marry and have a baby but is not allowed to do. She also expressed her frustration at how the conservatorship has limited her ability to have a normal relationship with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. 

"I want to be able to get married and have a baby," said "I was told right now, in the conservatorship, I'm not able to get married or have a baby."
 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Britney was not allowed to get her IUD removed

Further, she went on and revealed that she has a birth control device implanted in her (known as an IUD), which she is not allowed to have removed.  The device is preventing her from starting a family with her boyfriend of five years, Sam Asghari.

"I have an IUD in my body right now that won't let me have a baby and my conservators won't let me go to the doctor to take it out. "
 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Compared her experience to sex trafficking

Britney was sent to a small rehabilitation program in a home in Beverly Hills that left her "traumatized." She alleged that she was told she had to pay $60,000 a month and "cried on the phone for an hour" while Jamie "loved every minute of it."  

She compared her situation to sex trafficking. "I packed my bags and went to that place. I worked seven days a week, no days off, which in California, the only similar thing to this is called sex trafficking. 

"I feel ganged up on. I feel bullied and I feel left out and alone...In California, the only similar thing to this is called sex trafficking, making anyone work against their will, taking all their possessions away credit card, cash, phone, passport."
 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Britney wants to sue her family

Spears also spoke directly about her family, including her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, brother Bryan Spears, and mother Lynne Spears. “I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you,” Spears said. 

“I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them. I want to be able to be heard on what they did to me by making me keep this in for so long. ... I’ve been so angry and I cry every day. It concerns me. I’m told I’m not allowed to expose the people who did this to me.”

(Photograph:Twitter)

