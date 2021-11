Harrowing court hearing

Britney Spears appeared in a dramatic hearing for her controversial conservatorship battle in June. Spears gave an emotional and explosive speech and demanded an end to the 13-year long arrangement as she appeared for the first time for a hearing at the Los Angeles Superior Court.

This was her first public statement about the court-approved legal arrangement first put in place in 2008 when she had suffered a mental health breakdown. The arrangement made her father Jamie Spears as her and her estate's conservator, which literally made him take control of her life for all those years.

The 39-year-old singer spoke the truth about how her life has been under the conservatorship of her father and alleged that the legal arrangement held her back and she just wanted her ''life back." During the hearing, the singer revealed that she was not allowed to get married or have kids, and was forced to take Lithium and to do a 2018 LA tour.

(Photograph:Twitter)