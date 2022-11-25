'Bodies Bodies Bodies' movie review: An entertaining, wickedly funny slasher thriller

Watch it in theatres

Dutch film director Halina Reijn's 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' is now available to watch in India. The black comedy slasher film follows a group of super-rich teenagers', who have planned a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game turns deadly in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong.

Calling it a wickedly funny slasher thriller that should be at the top of your watch list, WION's film critic Kshitij Mohan Rawat writes in his review, ''the film captures the modern-day, technology-related anxieties of millennials and later generations. The script, Kristen Roupenian has written the story and Sarah DeLappe has the screenplay credit, peppers in themes of privilege and faux-progressivism of white liberals. The film never gets ponderous, though, and these themes actually tie nicely into the film's humour. The fans of gore will not be disappointed, though it is not gratuitous,'' read the full review here.