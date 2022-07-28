'Blonde' trailer: Ana de Armas becomes Marilyn Monroe in this biopic. Watch

Netflix has released a trailer for the upcoming biopic film 'Blonde'. The film stars Cuban-Spanish actor Ana de Armas in the role of Norma Jeane Mortenson, better known by her stage name Marilyn Monroe. Monroe is remembered as one of the most iconic female stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood and a sex symbol. Written and directed by Andrew Dominik and based on the eponymous novel by Joyce Carol Oates, the film charts her meteoric rise and mental illness issues that culminated in her death by suicide. The story tries to probe into who Monroe really was beneath the alluring smiles she pasted for the benefit of cameras.

The film's title evokes the blonde stereotypes that have not died down even now but were prevalent in Hollywood. Apart from the sexism of the quotidian kind, the thinking went that women with blonde hair are more sexually attractive but are not as intelligent as the brunettes. For a star like Marilyn Monroe, it was impossible to get out of that rut thanks to vehement misogyny that was present in Hollywood (not to say, it has disappeared in any way even now).

The trailer begins with Monroe looking at her reflection in a mirror practicing blowing kisses to the crowd and the heartstopping grins she will flash at her adoring fans. She is in conversation with the then popular baseball player Joe DiMaggio (Bobby Canavale), who asks her how she got her start in the movies.

We have two operations from the film's trailer: Ana de Armas looks perfect in the role. And the movie looks absolutely worth waiting for.

The official YouTube description of 'Blonde' says, "Discover a life both known and unknown in this boldly imaginative film from Director Andrew Dominik that explores the complicated life of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe."

Adrien Brody, Xavier Samuel, and Julianne Nicholson also star.

'Blonde' premieres on Netflix on September 28.