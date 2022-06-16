Ana de Armas is looking breathtaking as Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde' trailer - Watch

The first look of Marilyn Monroe's upcoming biopic film 'Blonde' is out now! The Netflix film stars Ana de Armas as the iconic star Marilyn and she's looking breathtaking in the trailer.



The 'No Time To Die' actress plays the role of the Hollywood icon in the movie which is based on a novel by Joyce Carol Oatee of the same name.

Andrew Dominik directorial which also stars Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, Bobby Cannavale. The film will release on September 23.



The streaming giant shared the trailer and wrote, ''The Hollywood was her dream, but fame became her nightmare. ''

Ana de Armas is Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, premiering September 23.

The trailer starts off with Marilyn, who's sobbing at the backstage in her dressing room, saying ''Please come. Don't abandon me. "

Further, the teaser shows some iconic moments like her iconic wind blowing her white dress, singing in her shocking pink dress in the 1953 film

'Gentlemen Prefer Blondes'.

Netflix also shared a slew of pictures of Ana as Marilyn, take a look:

Ana de Armas as Marilyn in Blonde — NEW PHOTOS



Ana de Armas as Marilyn in Blonde — NEW PHOTOS

The films follows the life of Marilyn from her childhood to her rise to stardom and then downfall and sudded death.



''The film boldly reimagines the life of one of Hollywood’s most enduring icons, Marilyn Monroe. From her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane, through her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements, Blonde blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening split between her public and private selves,'' the official synopsis reads.