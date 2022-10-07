'Black Adam' to hit theatres a day early in India

Warner Bros India made a happy announcement for Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson's fans on Thursday. The production company revealed in a social media post that the much-awaited movie 'Black Adam' is scheduled to make its debut in Indian theatres a day earlier than its global release, i.e. on October 20.

The film will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in India on October 20, instead of October 21. "Brace yourselves because #BlackAdam is arriving one day early! Watch ‘Black Adam’ in cinemas in India from October 20 onwards in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu," the studio shared in a tweet.

Reacting to the news, a fan tweeted, "Yooooo, Hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change one day earlier #BlackAdam let's gooooooo. (sic)" Another fan wrote, "Can't wait, so excited." Take a look!

Helmed by Jaume Collet-Serra and written by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani, 'Black Adams' stars Dwayne Johnson in the lead role alongside Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, Bodhi Sabongui, and Pierce Brosnan playing supporting roles.

'Black Adam' is a spin-off from 'Shazam!', featuring Zachary Levi. The character first appeared in DC Comics in the 1940s as a villain corrupted by power. He became an anti-hero in the early 2000s.

'Black Adam' had its world premiere in Mexico City on October 3 and is scheduled to have screenings in Miami, New York City, Toronto, London, Atlanta, Madrid and Los Angeles between October 12 and October 20.