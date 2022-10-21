'Black Adam' box office collection Day 1: Dwayne Johnson's DC movie off to a decent start

The latest addition to the DCEU, 'Black Adam', might be off to an impressive start in its domestic market North America, in India, it had only a decent total on the first day of its box office. As per Box Office India, it is tracking for a total of Rs 6 to 7 crore, which is certainly not bad for a Hollywood film. The film marks Dwayne Johnson's grand debut in superhero films. He portrays the role of Teth-Adam or Black Adam, an ancient antihero who lived in a fictional North African nation of 5000 years ago, and is now reawakened. He is an archenemy of Shazam and is expected to face Superman as well.

Earlier Johnson was going to essay the character opposite Zachary Levi in 2019's 'Shazam!' but then it was decided to give the character a solo movie first.

The Jaume Collet-Serra directorial also stars Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, Bodhi Sabongui, and Pierce Brosnan.

Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani have penned the script.

'Black Adam' movie review: Dwayne Johnson's action-packed DC movie is let down by a subpar script

WION's review of 'Black Adam' reads, "It is the script that is the Achilles heel of 'Black Adam'. It tells a typical, hackneyed origin tale of a superhero (or more accurately, antihero) that is almost entirely without surprises. It looks to be a rehash of countless superhero pics from the last decade or so. It is also painfully predictable, and does not even attempt a lot to do anything terribly new. If you are looking for anything fresh in the plot, you'd be better off looking elsewhere."