Barbie brought back millions of first-time post-pandemic theatregoers: Survey

A recent survey conducted by film tracking service The Quorum has highlighted the significant impact of the Margot Robbie-starrer movie Barbie on revitalising theatre attendance, as per Variety. The survey, which encompassed 1,800 ticket buyers of Barbie across the United States over the past three weeks, revealed intriguing insights into the post-pandemic cinema landscape. Remarkably, 11 per cent of the surveyed audience admitted to having difficulty recalling their last theater experience prior to "Barbie." Equally intriguing, another 11 per cent revealed that Barbie marked their maiden return to a theatre since the onset of the pandemic in 2020. Consequently, these findings indicate that nearly a quarter of the respondents — 22 per cent to be precise — likely bypassed notable post-pandemic blockbuster releases like Avatar: The Way of Water and Top Gun: Maverick. Instead, they were swayed by the remarkable buzz and pervasive marketing campaign surrounding the Barbie phenomenon.

The Quorum, an organisation renowned for gauging the anticipation of upcoming films among potential moviegoers, extrapolated that this 22 per cent translated to approximately 9 million individuals who graced multiplexes solely for the experience of Barbie.

In a similar vein, a robust 46 percent of the participants expressed a habit of frequenting theaters "all the time," while 32 per cent adopted a more intermittent approach, going "every now and again."

The survey also underscored that the Barbie experience rekindled viewers' fondness for the cinematic outing. Among those surveyed, a notable 40 per cent admitted that the encounter rekindled their passion for the cinematic experience, driving them to consider more regular visits to theaters. However, a substantial 45 per cent indicated that they desired to visit theatres more often but were hindered by financial constraints. This particular cohort contended that only a movie as captivating as Barbie would motivate them to return to cinemas.

What is Barbie all about?

Barbie follows the main character, Barbie, as she, along with her companion Ken and owner Sasha, embarks on a journey of self-discovery in the real world. Barbie's decision is triggered by recognising imperfections in her previously flawless appearance. As they navigate through real-world challenges, including societal beauty standards, their experiences lead to a transformative impact on Barbieland's social structure.

Barbie review

WION's Shomini Sen wrote in her review of Barbie, "I would still say that the film very smartly shows how society is and humanises the iconic doll. For decades Barbie has been one of the most popular toys for young girls, setting unrealistic standards of beauty. Sure, Mattel has reinvented the doll and made every girl believe that they can be whatever they want to be - just like their favourite doll, but the narrative of everything being overtly perfect has also done damage to several. Greta, in that sense, spins the narrative and adds a layer of cynicism to Barbieland to show how things are in real. Flawed, depressed, and definitely not perfect- even though the plastic remains constant."

